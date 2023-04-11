Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 56.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $699.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,496.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $711.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

