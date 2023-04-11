Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,857 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZI opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

