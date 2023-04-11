Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

