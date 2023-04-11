Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.40. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNF. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

