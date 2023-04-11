Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

POST stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

