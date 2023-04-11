Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

