Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

