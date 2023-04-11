Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 212,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 307,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

