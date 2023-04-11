Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Carter’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

