Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 2.0 %

KWR opened at $196.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -220.29 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

