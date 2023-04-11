Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.5 %

TRI stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.