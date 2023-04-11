Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $338,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

