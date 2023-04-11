Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $344,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $127.63.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.