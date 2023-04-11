Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,010 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 465,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

