Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

