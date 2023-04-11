Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

