Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

