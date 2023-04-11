Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 681 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.39. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.78.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

