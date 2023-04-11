Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 1,161,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.