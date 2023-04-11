Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

