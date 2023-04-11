Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.