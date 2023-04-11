Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NUSC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $939.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
