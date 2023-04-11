Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 241 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

ELS stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

