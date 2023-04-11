Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ILCG opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $62.67.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

