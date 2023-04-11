Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 470 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Stories

