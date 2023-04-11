Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $343,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in First Solar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 40,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 7,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.03 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -504.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

