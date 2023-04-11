Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

