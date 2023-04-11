Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

STM opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

