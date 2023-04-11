Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 294,741 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.