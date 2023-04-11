Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

