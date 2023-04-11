Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 695,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,398,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

