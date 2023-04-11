Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

