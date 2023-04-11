PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stake Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $150,196.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,082,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,540,275.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $648,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

