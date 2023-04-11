Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.