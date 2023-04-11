Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

