Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.41, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

