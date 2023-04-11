PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.