Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,647.00 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.93.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,353 shares of company stock worth $8,789,293. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

