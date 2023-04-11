Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

