Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

