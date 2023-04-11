PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as low as C$6.75. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 54,946 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,772,751. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total transaction of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,074,181.93. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

