Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,413 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

