Planned Solutions Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

JPM stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

