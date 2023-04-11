Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$1.98. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 4,985 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The company has a market cap of C$202.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,560. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

