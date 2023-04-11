Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.91

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as low as $33.28. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 4,121 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Stories

