Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pool by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $32,873,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 5,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,213,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $335.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

