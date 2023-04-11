Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -254.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $151,070.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,789,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $460,360.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,310,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,789,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

