Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

