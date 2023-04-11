Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys Stock Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Qualys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.98.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

