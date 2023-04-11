QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

