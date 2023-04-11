RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.40

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $9.61. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1,462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

RADCOM Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in RADCOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

